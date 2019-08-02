Chicago visits Houston, aims to break road skid

Chicago Fire (5-10-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (9-10-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago travels to Houston looking to avoid its fifth consecutive road loss.

The Dynamo are 7-2-3 at home. Houston is 4-0-0 when it records at least three goals.

The Fire are 0-8-3 in road games. Chicago is 1-4-4 when it records just one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with six assists. Tomas Martinez has two goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

C.J. Sapong leads Chicago with nine goals. Nico Gaitan has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Chicago: 1-5-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.6 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Alberth Elis.

Chicago: Aleksandar Katai (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Jorge Luis Corrales (injured).