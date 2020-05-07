42-year-old Brazilian veteran Formiga signs deal with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Brazilian veteran Formiga signed a contract extension with French club Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, tying her to the team until 2021.

The 42-year-old midfielder played in a record seventh Women’s World Cup last year and has made nearly 200 appearances for Brazil. She has played 77 games for PSG since joining in 2017 and captained the team when it won the French Cup in 2018.

“(Formiga) will play her 27th professional season in 2020-2021,” PSG said in a statement. ”(She) is quite simply a legend in women’s football.”

In September, Formiga became the oldest player to score in a European competition at the age of 41 years, 193 days, netting against Sporting Braga in the Champions League.

Formiga, which means “the ant” in Portuguese, won the Copa America with the Seleção in 2018.

She has represented Brazil at six Olympics between 1996 and 2016, and plans to end her international career at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021.