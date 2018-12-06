Monaco-Nice match postponed amid mass French protests

PARIS (AP) — Two more French league soccer matches have been postponed amid security concerns about anti-government protests across the country.

The newly delayed matches are Monaco against Nice and Saint-Etienne against Marseille.

Protests have derailed four of the league’s 10 matches scheduled for this weekend. Earlier, the league canceled matches scheduled for Saturday between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier, and Toulouse against Lyon.

The Monaco-Nice match had been scheduled for Friday. The league says it was postponed at the request of the Monaco palace and authorities in the French region that surrounds the tiny principality. Later, the league announced the Saint-Etienne-Marseille match scheduled for Sunday would be delayed at the request of local authorities.

It says the matches will be rescheduled.

France’s government is deploying extra security around the country amid threats of new protests on Saturday. Recent demonstrations against fuel tax rises and other grievances have resulted in rioting, looting and hundreds of injuries.