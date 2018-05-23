- On the ground through the right side, into right field, a base hit. Freddy Galvis coming around, the throw from Bryce Harper is not going to be in time, and the Padres take a 1-0 lead.

- Corral these.

- In the air to right field. Back goes Harper, onto the warning track to make the catch. No! Can't catch it, it's out of his reach. This will score 2, Hosmer and Cordero, and the Padres take a 3-0 lead.