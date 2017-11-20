The San Diego Gulls honored US Armed Forces during Military Weekend

A number of events and ceremonies highlighted Saturday night at Valley View Casino Center during Military Weekend for the San Diego Gulls.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Is Baker Mayfield a poor man's Johnny Manziel?

Is Baker Mayfield a poor man's Johnny Manziel?

3 hours ago

Hardwick and Richards talk with Aztecs' head coach Brian Dutcher

Hardwick and Richards talk with Aztecs' head coach Brian Dutcher

3 hours ago

The San Diego Gulls honored US Armed Forces during Military Weekend

The San Diego Gulls honored US Armed Forces during Military Weekend

5 hours ago

Mitchell slams home the alley-oop

Mitchell slams home the alley-oop

2 days ago

Watson sets up Malik Pope for the lay-in

Watson sets up Malik Pope for the lay-in

2 days ago

Devin Watson's fancy finish

Devin Watson's fancy finish

2 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»