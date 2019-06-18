Bogaerts’ RBI double in the 9th helps Red Sox top Twins 2-0
Video Details
Xander Bogaerts finds the gap with a double in the 9th inning, driving in a run to help the Red Sox top the Twins 2-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618