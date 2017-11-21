Wild Breakaway: Coyle’s return a ‘big bonus’
On tonight's Wild Breakaway, Ryan Suter stresses Charlie Coyle importance to the Minnesota Wild following the big forward's return to the lineup.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Wolves Fastbreak: Hornets flip the script
12 hours ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Defense strong for 3 quarters but falls short in 4th
1 day ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Nino Niederreiter scores on the power play
2 days ago
Wild Breakaway: Offense struggled in 3-1 loss to Capitals
2 days ago
WATCH: Gophers' Sheehy scores game-winning goal in OT
2 days ago
Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas
3 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED