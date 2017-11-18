Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

Kevin Lynch says 3-point shooting was key in the second half, as the Minnesota Timberwolves recovered after falling behind in the first to beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-87.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

Wolves Fastbreak: 3-point shooting key vs. Dallas

20 hours ago

WATCH: Gophers' Casey Mittelstadt goes coast to coast

WATCH: Gophers' Casey Mittelstadt goes coast to coast

22 hours ago

Who would win "Best Dressed" on the Timberwolves?

Who would win "Best Dressed" on the Timberwolves?

1 day ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Wild score four goals in dramatic third period

HIGHLIGHTS: Wild score four goals in dramatic third period

1 day ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota erases three-goal deficit to defeat Nashville

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota erases three-goal deficit to defeat Nashville

1 day ago

Digital Extra: A Wild history of hat tricks

Digital Extra: A Wild history of hat tricks

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»