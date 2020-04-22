Rob Gronkowski explains how he avoided a trade to the Lions by saying he was retired | NFL ON FOX
Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement for a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — but this isn't the first time Gronkowski has mixed retirement with a trade. This NFL season, Gronk explained how he said he was retired in order to avoid a trade to the Detroit Lions in 2018. Plus, Tony Gonzalez explains how he and Gronk almost became teammates after Tom Brady tried to lure the Hall of Fame tight end out of retirement.
