Super Bowl Stories: Road to Miami — Curt Menefee’s favorite Super Bowl moment
Video Details
28-3. Every football fan knows what it means. But for Curt Menefee, the New England Patriots' Super Bowl comeback against the Atlanta Falcons had an extra special meaning as he watched the Long family celebrate Chris Long's championship performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879