Leonard Floyd walks through his game-changing pressure of Daniel Jones in Bears win
Video Details
In the Bears' 19-14 win, the defense clinched it late. Leonard Floyd played a huge factor in the game and walked through his most pivotal play after the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879