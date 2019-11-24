Rob Gronkowski answers every question you wish you could ask Tom Brady
Video Details
Peter Shrager goes rapid fire with Rob Gronkowski, asking if he's been contacted by Tom Brady to return to the Patriots, and more importantly, whether or not TB12 will join him to party on Super Bowl Weekend.
