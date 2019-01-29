Sean McVay describes Bill Belichick texting him after almost every game
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick texts him after almost every game. At Super Bowl LIII Media Day, McVay described what those exchanges are like.
