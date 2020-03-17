With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

I’m not crying. You’re crying.

“You’re” meaning Patriots fans.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, 42-year old Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the franchise.

The first-time free agent leaves New England with quite a few accolades and championship rings.

The winningest QB in NFL history has six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and a host of other notches on his belt.

But all good things must come to an end.

Head coach Bill Belichick and CEO Robert Kraft said their goodbyes after Brady’s announcement.

Statements from #Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Patriots career: https://t.co/DFmmbzAIdo pic.twitter.com/flVpDFB4HJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 17, 2020

We would like to bid farewell to Brady’s tenure in New England by reliving every one of his touchdown passes from his six Super Bowl wins.

He’s got quite a few:

Now, go dry your tears because Brady still isn’t retired – meaning this next NFL season is about to be really fun.