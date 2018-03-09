Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant had 37 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and almost single-handedly led the undermanned Golden State Warriors‘ fourth-quarter rally past the San Antonio Spurs for a 110-107 win after Stephen Curry went down early.

Curry was lost for the night to a rolled right ankle early in the first quarter, but the Warriors responded without their two-time MVP to win their seventh straight since the All-Star break.

Curry tweaked his troublesome right ankle driving left for a layup at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter with two Spurs around him. He limped into the tunnel grimacing in pain and frustration, then initially stayed in the game to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room. The team said he was getting re-taped and going through tests, then Curry didn’t return – but the Warriors are going to be cautious at this stage of the season with the playoffs beginning next month.

Curry missed 11 games in December with the sprained right ankle and injured it again last Friday at Atlanta. He won’t travel or play at Portland on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Boston Celtics were breathing a little easier after beating Minnesota on Thursday night, and their relief was about more than just the outcome.

Jaylen Brown, who landed hard on his back and head following a dunk late in the third quarter, was going to be all right.

Brown lost his grip on the rim as he finished the play, falling awkwardly ”in full backflip mode” as Kyrie Irving put it, to the court with 1:31 remaining in the period. Brown stayed down and was still for several minutes, and a stretcher was rushed out. But Brown was eventually able to walk slowly to the locker room on his own, and the crowd at Target Center gave him a standing ovation.

After he was evaluated for concussion-like symptoms, Brown was taken to a hospital for a CT scan and other testing, coach Brad Stevens said.

MINNEAPOLIS – Derrick Rose signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a move that reunites the 2011 NBA MVP with three mainstays from his days in Chicago – coach Tom Thibodeau, as well as Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson. The Timberwolves did not release the terms, but a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the deal is for the remainder of the season.

Minnesota will be the fourth team Rose plays for, and technically his fourth franchise in the last 11 months. Rose spent his first eight NBA years in Chicago, five of those with Thibodeau as his coach. He was with New York last season and started this season with Cleveland, but appeared in only 16 games with the Cavaliers largely because of injuries.

TENNIS

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) – Serena Williams won her first match in her comeback at the BNP Paribas Open after a 14-month layoff for the birth of her first child.

The 23-time major winner defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

With new husband and Reddit co-found Alexis Ohanian looking on, Williams played from behind until breaking Diyas in the 11th game of the first set. Diyas netted a forehand and Williams yelled, ”Come on!” as the crowd cheered.

Williams served a love game capped by a 100-mph ace in her first service game. She had break points in the first and fifth games but couldn’t convert. She started hitting harder and her familiar grunting returned when she tied the set 5-all.

Diyas and Williams traded service breaks early in the second set. Williams then broke her opponent again en route to winning the final five games. She smiled as she walked to the net, and her family gave her a standing ovation.

GOLF

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) – Tiger Woods discovered how tough Innisbrook can be in a swirling wind, and he was up to the task.

Woods smacked his hands into an oak as he let loose of the club during a bold escape from the trees, came within inches of an ace on the next hole, and most importantly was among 27 players – just under 20 percent of the field – to break par in the Valspar Championship.

Canadian rookie Corey Conners, who got into the field as an alternate not long after he failed to get through Monday qualifying, didn’t make a bogey until his final hole at No. 9 and shot a 4-under 67.

That gave him a one-shot lead over Nick Watney, Whee Kim and Kelly Kraft. Only three other players, including former PGA champion Jimmy Walker broke 70.

Woods made five birdies to counter his mistakes in his round of 70, the first time he broke par in the opening round of a PGA Tour event since his 64 in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015 – just six tour events ago because of back surgeries.

This was his first time playing the Valspar Championship.

PRO FOOTBALL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos agreed to trade star cornerback Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade isn’t official until the start of the new league year Wednesday, said the Rams will send Denver a mid-round pick, believed to be a fifth-rounder, in next month’s draft for the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback.

The NFL Network first reported the agreement Thursday. The Broncos had been in talks with the Patriots, 49ers and Rams about Talib, who signed a six-year, $57 million deal in Denver in 2014, part of a defensive makeover that carried the team to the Super Bowl title two years ago.

In Los Angeles, Talib will reunite with Wade Phillips, who was his defensive coordinator in Denver, and will play alongside fellow star cornerback Marcus Peters, whom the Rams are acquiring from Kansas City.

NEW YORK (AP) – The NFL is investigating whether questions asked to LSU running back Derrius Guice at the combine were inappropriate.

Guice, projected as one of the top running backs in this draft, told Sirius XM Radio that one team asked if he was gay and another club asked if his mother ”sells herself.”

While not confirming that it had evidence yet that such questions were asked of Guice, the league released a statement deploring any such queries.

MIAMI (AP) – Jarvis Landry is now under contract with the Miami Dolphins, easing the path to a potential trade.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver signed his $16 million, one-year franchise tag, a person familiar with the situation said. The person confirmed the signing to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Dolphins hadn’t announced it.

The Dolphins have been shopping Landry, and the procedural move allows them to trade him as early as next Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year begins.

Miami gave Landry the franchise tag last month. He made $894,000 last season, when he led the NFL with 112 catches.

BASEBALL

Mike Moustakas is staying with the Kansas City Royals in a surprising turn dictated by a historically slow free-agent market.

Kansas City agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees the third baseman $6.5 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal could be worth up to $22.7 million over two seasons, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Moustakas gets a $5.5 million salary this year and has the chance to earn $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. The agreement, reached exactly three weeks before opening day, includes a $15 million mutual option for 2019 with a $1 million buyout.