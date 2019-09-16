NFL Today, Week 2

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. EDT. Baker Mayfield and the Browns (0-1) take on the Jets (0-1) and Trevor Siemian, who starts at quarterback after Sam Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis during the week. The prime-time matchup is loaded with juicy angles, including Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham returning to MetLife Stadium for the first time since the Giants traded him in the offseason. Beckham also accused current Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams of instructing his players to use dirty tactics — something Williams denied.