Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 20

With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

We love social media, and so do professional athletes.

San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence is clearly enjoying his down time, and definitely about to put on some happy weight.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras just took batting practice to a new level.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. might come back into the NBA as a player-coach.

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is not a fan of staying indoors during these times.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka is spending his time flexing on all of us.

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman might be made for podcasts.

The Tim Tebow household is experiencing an extreme role reversal.

Questionl…is Gabrielle Union more clutch than Dwyane Wade?

Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is grinding as if the season begins tomorrow.

James Conner: part-time football player, full-time lumberjack.

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo has a special thank you for his fans.

And the Montreal Impact have created a new challenge that everybody should follow.

FC Cincinnati’s Spencer Richey has followed in their footsteps.

Lastly, a bond the likes of which we haven’t seen before: Inter Miami’s Ben Sweat and his dog are making…music?