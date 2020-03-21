With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence is clearly enjoying his down time, and definitely about to put on some happy weight.

This is my current state of happiness pic.twitter.com/dq5a1jN1qC — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) March 20, 2020

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras just took batting practice to a new level.

My brother and I just figure out how to stay ready for 2020 🔥🔥🔥#CORONAQUARENTINE pic.twitter.com/FCoS4Lvuxz — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) March 20, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. might come back into the NBA as a player-coach.

🏀 @jarenjacksonjr of the @memgrizz tips off #JrNBAatHome, an interactive series that includes daily posts on Jr. NBA to provide at-home basketball skills and drills that promote physical activity and character development! #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/u4zhgRGbX6 — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) March 20, 2020

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is not a fan of staying indoors during these times.

This is what a morning walk with @MeyersLeonard looks like. pic.twitter.com/y4bSWoy6KX — Elle Leonard (@elleleonard) March 20, 2020

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka is spending his time flexing on all of us.

Joining us in our virtual studio and showing off his hardware, @sergeibaka joins us to talk about his routine at home and how he’s staying busy. Episode coming 🔜 @DGreen_14 @HarrisonSanford pic.twitter.com/WrTozcD61r — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) March 20, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman might be made for podcasts.

NEW PODCAST: Today we feature my conversation with @Chiefs Super Bowl champion fullback Anthony Sherman. You won't find a better guy than number 42. You'll love @Shermanator_42's heart for people and for God. LISTEN 👇https://t.co/BvSE7twZ1G pic.twitter.com/iLLau9Zb3X — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) March 20, 2020

The Tim Tebow household is experiencing an extreme role reversal.

Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is grinding as if the season begins tomorrow.

James Conner: part-time football player, full-time lumberjack.

Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo has a special thank you for his fans.

And the Montreal Impact have created a new challenge that everybody should follow.

FC Cincinnati’s Spencer Richey has followed in their footsteps.

taking a break from trying to block things #stayathomechallenge pic.twitter.com/uQFMXHJAT5 — spencer richey (@spencerichey18) March 20, 2020

Lastly, a bond the likes of which we haven’t seen before: Inter Miami’s Ben Sweat and his dog are making…music?