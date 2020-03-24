Joel Klatt’s Top 50 players in the 2020 NFL Draft

We’re less than one month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to take a look at Joel Klatt’s top 50 players in the pool. And while Joe Burrow is the prohibitive favorite to be the first overall selection (Editor’s note: Indeed! He has odds of -3300 to be the first pick at the time of this writing, according to FOX Bet), he’s not No. 1 on this rundown.

That honor would go to the player many penciled in as the No. 1 pick for much of the season — a certain quarterback-seeking missile from the Buckeyes. To the list!

Less than a month away! 🙌 Article continues below ... Do you agree with @joelklatt's Top 50 prospects in this year's NFL Draft? pic.twitter.com/H5iovX9Vs8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 24, 2020

1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

7. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

10. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

11. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

14. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

16. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

17. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

18. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

21. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

22. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

24. K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

25. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

26. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

27. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

28. Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

29. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

30. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

31. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

32. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

33. Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn

34. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

35. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

36. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

37. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU

38. Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin

39. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

40. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

41. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

42. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

43. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

44. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

45. Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

46. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

47. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

48. Joshua Jones, OT, Houston

49. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

50. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU