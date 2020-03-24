Joel Klatt’s Top 50 players in the 2020 NFL Draft
We’re less than one month away from the 2020 NFL Draft, which means it’s time to take a look at Joel Klatt’s top 50 players in the pool. And while Joe Burrow is the prohibitive favorite to be the first overall selection (Editor’s note: Indeed! He has odds of -3300 to be the first pick at the time of this writing, according to FOX Bet), he’s not No. 1 on this rundown.
That honor would go to the player many penciled in as the No. 1 pick for much of the season — a certain quarterback-seeking missile from the Buckeyes. To the list!
1. Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
3. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
4. Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
7. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
10. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
11. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
13. Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
14. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
15. Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
16. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
17. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
18. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
19. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
20. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
21. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
22. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
23. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
24. K’Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU
25. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
26. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
27. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
28. Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
29. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
30. Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
31. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
32. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
33. Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn
34. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
35. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
36. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
37. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, ASU
38. Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin
39. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
40. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State
41. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
42. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
43. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
44. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
45. Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
46. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
47. Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
48. Joshua Jones, OT, Houston
49. Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
50. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU