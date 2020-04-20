NFL Draft: Ohio State’s Young top defensive player in draft
Top defensive players available in the NFL draft (x-entered draft with college eligibility remaining).
EDGE RUSHERS
Position outlook: There is Chase Young and everybody else. The everybody elses should start coming off the board in the middle of the first round.
x-Chase Young, 6-foot-5, 264, Ohio State
Strengths: Prototype build and athleticism of an All-Pro pass rusher.
Weaknesses: Could use more variety in his pass rush moves, but no reason why that won’t come.
Fact: Led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Gone by: No. 2 to the Redskins barring a team trading up to grab a quarterback.
x-K’Lavon Chaisson, 6-3, 254, LSU
Strengths: Explosive and agile with speed to run down plays.
Weaknesses: Injuries cost him most of 2018 and some of 2019 and left him with an unrefined game.
Fact: Led the national champions in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season.
Gone by: Late first round.
x-Yetur Gross-Matos, 6-5, 265, Penn State
Strengths: Chase Young-lite. Many of the same characteristics but not as advanced.
Weaknesses: Could use some more power to go with his athleticism.
Fact: Had 15 tackles for loss and 9 1-2 sacks last season to lead the Nittany Lions.
Gone by: If he slips into Day 2, it won’t be for long.
x-A.J. Epenesa, 6-5, 275, Iowa
Strengths: Strong and sturdy with good pass-rush skills.
Weaknesses: Doesn’t have the quickness that projects to an elite pass rusher.
Fact: Defensive player of the game in the Holiday Bowl against USC, collecting 2 1-2 sacks.
Gone by: Early second.
Julian Okwara, 6-4, 252, Notre Dame
Strengths: Long and closes strong.
Weaknesses: So-so against the run.
Fact: Broken left leg ended last season in Game 9.
Gone by: Could sneak into the first round or be available at the end of Day 2.
Others: Terrell Lewis, Alabama; Alton Robinson, Syracuse; Jabari Zuniga, Florida; Bradlee Anae, Utah.