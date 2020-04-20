NFL Draft: Ohio State’s Young top defensive player in draft

Top defensive players available in the NFL draft (x-entered draft with college eligibility remaining).

EDGE RUSHERS

Position outlook: There is Chase Young and everybody else. The everybody elses should start coming off the board in the middle of the first round.

x-Chase Young, 6-foot-5, 264, Ohio State

Strengths: Prototype build and athleticism of an All-Pro pass rusher.

Weaknesses: Could use more variety in his pass rush moves, but no reason why that won’t come.

Fact: Led the nation in sacks with 16 1-2 and forced fumbles with six last season, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Gone by: No. 2 to the Redskins barring a team trading up to grab a quarterback.

x-K’Lavon Chaisson, 6-3, 254, LSU

Strengths: Explosive and agile with speed to run down plays.

Weaknesses: Injuries cost him most of 2018 and some of 2019 and left him with an unrefined game.

Fact: Led the national champions in tackles for loss (13 1-2) last season.

Gone by: Late first round.

x-Yetur Gross-Matos, 6-5, 265, Penn State

Strengths: Chase Young-lite. Many of the same characteristics but not as advanced.

Weaknesses: Could use some more power to go with his athleticism.

Fact: Had 15 tackles for loss and 9 1-2 sacks last season to lead the Nittany Lions.

Gone by: If he slips into Day 2, it won’t be for long.

x-A.J. Epenesa, 6-5, 275, Iowa

Strengths: Strong and sturdy with good pass-rush skills.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have the quickness that projects to an elite pass rusher.

Fact: Defensive player of the game in the Holiday Bowl against USC, collecting 2 1-2 sacks.

Gone by: Early second.

Julian Okwara, 6-4, 252, Notre Dame

Strengths: Long and closes strong.

Weaknesses: So-so against the run.

Fact: Broken left leg ended last season in Game 9.

Gone by: Could sneak into the first round or be available at the end of Day 2.

Others: Terrell Lewis, Alabama; Alton Robinson, Syracuse; Jabari Zuniga, Florida; Bradlee Anae, Utah.