Stefon Diggs: Catch and Kicks Game Strong

And by kicks, we mean cleats. Ahead of the Vikings game vs. the Lions, Diggs broke out a pair featuring the Joker, but he’s been rocking a different pair every week.

These won’t be the only cleats of his that will make you “put on a happy face.”

Was his performance of a single reception for a 49 yard touchdown in Week 2 worthy of the famous reference?

via GIPHY

At least it was better than Week 1 where he rocked the ATLien cleats for a less than stellar performance of two receptions for 37 yards.

But his performance Week 6 was pretty out of this world.

via GIPHY

He rocked the soul plane cleats for seven catches, 167 yards and three touchdowns.  Did those cleats send him sky high like a plane to make big plays?

 

Special shoutout to his “Toy Story 4” cleats he wore in the preseason.

His cleats may say “I’m trash”, but his shoe game certainly says otherwise.