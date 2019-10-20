Stefon Diggs: Catch and Kicks Game Strong
And by kicks, we mean cleats. Ahead of the Vikings game vs. the Lions, Diggs broke out a pair featuring the Joker, but he’s been rocking a different pair every week.
The Joker pic.twitter.com/QffWhdV451
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 20, 2019
These won’t be the only cleats of his that will make you “put on a happy face.”
Stefon Diggs with the “Imma head out” SpongeBob kicks 🔥
(via @MACHE275, @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/J8o1isKKBL
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2019
Was his performance of a single reception for a 49 yard touchdown in Week 2 worthy of the famous reference?
At least it was better than Week 1 where he rocked the ATLien cleats for a less than stellar performance of two receptions for 37 yards.
ATLiens pic.twitter.com/T66PEz1Rlc
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 8, 2019
But his performance Week 6 was pretty out of this world.
He rocked the soul plane cleats for seven catches, 167 yards and three touchdowns. Did those cleats send him sky high like a plane to make big plays?
Today’s pregame and game cleats for @stefondiggs. For pregame he’s going with the Soul Plane pair featuring @snoopdogg as Capt. Mack (sorry Godfrey you got blurred out in my portrait lol) and for game time he’s repping the @nfl #crucialcatch #skol pic.twitter.com/W5DxwZrtRr
— Mache- the guy who does the art on the shoes. (@MACHE275) October 13, 2019
Special shoutout to his “Toy Story 4” cleats he wore in the preseason.
Not trash. pic.twitter.com/FXF3Wc6gDd
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 18, 2019
His cleats may say “I’m trash”, but his shoe game certainly says otherwise.