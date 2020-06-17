Just two years removed from being the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft and entering the league as a backup QB, Lamar Jackson is officially your Madden 21 cover athlete.

And Lil’ Wayne is here to tell you about it.

The face of a new generation…@Lj_era8 #Madden21 pic.twitter.com/IvFQWKm2IG Article continues below ... — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020

Weeks after Lamar Jackson spilled the beans, EA Sports revealed Tuesday that the reigning NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback will grace the cover of Madden 21, becoming the latest NFL superstar to be featured on the packaging for the most popular sports video game franchise of all-time.

Jackson took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to share his excitement regarding the honor.

The fact that Lamar would be the cover athlete came as no surprise this week, considering nearly two months ago, the information leaked.

Even EA Sports and the Ravens franchise got in on the fun.

Jackson’s credentials are certainly Madden-cover-worthy.

Last season, in his first full year as a starter, he put up record-breaking stats, breaking Michael Vick’s single-season quarterback rushing record by tallying 1,206 yards on the ground.

He rushed for 7 TDs in the process and threw for 36 more, all while leading the Ravens to a 14-2 mark during the regular season.

Lamar Jackson in 2019 27 TD passes from the pocket – 1st

90.9 PFF rushing grade – 1st

42 missed tackles forced – 1stpic.twitter.com/EYrPidf37y — PFF (@PFF) June 12, 2020

The Madden announcement video featured none other than superstar hip hop artist Lil’ Wayne, who congratulated Jackson on the honor.

Along with Mr. F. Baby, several former Madden cover stars congratulated Lamar on his induction into the cover athlete club, including Super Bowl Champion and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who graced the cover of Madden 20.

Joining Mahomes in congratulating Jackson was 4-time Pro Bowler Michael Vick, Hall of Famer and 5-time First Team All-Pro selection Terrell Owens, 4-time Pro Bowler Eddie George, and former NFL MVP and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

Baltimore is also excited to have its first cover athlete since Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who graced the cover of Madden 2005.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also congratulated the young star, citing his relentless work ethic as the reason for his success.

My brotha!! So proud of you bro seen the nonstop work ethic and now you here bro!! Congrats fam😈🙏🏾 @Lj_era8 https://t.co/X5jd0pnCE4 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 16, 2020

All that’s left if for Jackson to avoid the Madden curse – well, actually, it’s now his responsibility to avoid ruining the Madden blessing, as the curse has seemingly been broken over the last three years.

Lamar Jackson need not worry about the “Madden Curse", as it might be finished, per @ESPNStatsInfo. 🏈Patrick Mahomes – Madden 20 – won Super Bowl LIV.

🏈Antonio Brown – Madden 19 – led NFL in Rec TD (15).

🏈Tom Brady – Madden 18 – lost Super Bowl LII, but Brady won NFL MVP. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2020

Make us proud, Lamar.