Professional athletes and sports franchises take to social media to celebrate Juneteenth
Friday marks the Juneteenth holiday, a day that is widely celebrated in black communities across the United States.
It marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day African American slaves were officially freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Dozens of professional athletes, sports organizations and leagues took to social media on Friday to celebrate and bring attention to the annual celebration, beginning with the NBA.
Join the NBA family in honoring #Juneteenth, the oldest national holiday commemorating emancipation from slavery in the United States. pic.twitter.com/eXWjm5Ssh3
The league posted an entire thread on the origins of Juneteenth.
The NFL announced Friday morning that it would close its league offices in an effort to recognize the holiday.
The NFL will observe Juneteenth as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed today: https://t.co/AoJSocoYDQ pic.twitter.com/BEkSrMXeHy
The MLB, NHL, MLS and WNBA are among other professional sports leagues that honored Juneteenth on Twitter.
In celebration of #Juneteenth, Major League Baseball will be commemorating the day with activities aimed to continue the conversation about social justice. https://t.co/GQrFObW8ig pic.twitter.com/lPSf2v6eX3
This #Juneteenth, we celebrate the Coloured Hockey League. Founded in Nova Scotia in 1895, the league was formed by the sons and grandsons of escaped slaves, whose innovations helped create hockey as we know it today. pic.twitter.com/tBmoSoxrNB
Juneteenth is a day of remembrance that marks the official end of slavery in America.
Juneteenth reminds us to celebrate African American progress and that the fight for justice & equality continues every day. #MLSisBlack pic.twitter.com/ahYXXOjDZO
Today the WNBA commemorates #Juneteenth. 155 years after emancipation, we must still fight the racial injustices that steal freedom. pic.twitter.com/WcGB6SoPa8
Nearly all teams across the major American professional sports leagues posted a Juneteenth message on their social media accounts, beginning with the Washington Wizards, who marched through the city on Friday.
No justice.
No peace.
Next stop: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. #TogetherWeStand | #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/h1omyXYu9l
NBA teams
Miami Heat
Utah Jazz
Freedom Day is a day of celebration, rejoicing and a reflection on the work that still needs to be done.
Happy #Juneteenth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ZlDycLoAJ
Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics
Today we celebrate the end of slavery 155 years ago with #Juneteenth
As we continue to reflect and educate ourselves, we invite you to join us. pic.twitter.com/6cAofNSjD8
Los Angeles Clippers
NFL teams
Chicago Bears
1900 RTs = a $19,000 donation to the @DuSableMuseum of African American History.
In honor of #Juneteenth, help us promote a better understanding and appreciation of the achievements, contributions and experiences of the Black community.
Learn more: https://t.co/IhT3mhwMGM pic.twitter.com/o4IONBkjGG
Los Angeles Rams
Listen. Learn. Celebrate.
In honor of #Juneteenth, we stand in solidarity with the Black community and the fight against social injustice. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tWc7HuZBSZ
Miami Dolphins
"I feel like the change that can possibly happen with more people talking about it, having these type of conversations, will create more opportunities."@_thedreamishere, @AdrianColbert27 and @josh3rosen discuss #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/TqmrsiMBk4
Denver Broncos
We join the players in our commitment to change:
Today.
Tomorrow.
Every day.#Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/HadbxQBR5U
Several current and former athletes also expressed their appreciation of the Juneteenth holiday, including the legendary Bill Russell.
Thank you for the honor. I am so very proud of the fact that I was the first African-American coach in any major sport. @nba https://t.co/lAY6ttukkZ
Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook – formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder – will host a Tulsa Block Party nationwide livecast on Saturday in honor of the holiday and to discuss issues pertinent to the black community.
Join me Saturday at 6pm CST! #TulsaBlockParty #juneteenth https://t.co/eMXojSQFQ0 pic.twitter.com/1hHlYpO5eO
OKC point guard and president of the National Basketball Players Association Chris Paul
✊🏾🖤❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/Rhg7QmV0cr
Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson
Juneteenth.
The ending of slavery. A day to celebrate freedom. A time to educate and celebrate Black Culture. pic.twitter.com/4Sds5RoLPB
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
✊🏽🙏🏾 HAPPY JUNETEENTH!!!! https://t.co/eMvGT6F0Nb
Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson
Two and a half years following Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865 Galveston, Texas was the last to receive the news that all enslaved people were free. Juneteenth today celebrates freedom, achievement, education, and self-advancement in the Black community.
New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban
On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas were free- two and a half years after slavery was abolished in the United States. On Juneteenth, we celebrate Black liberation. #Juneteenth ✊🏿🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/26jx5fdDfx
San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York
Proud to learn & help coordinate educational opportunities for our employees on a very important holiday #JUNETEENTH2020 https://t.co/yibyIjApNk
NFLPA
As we take today to celebrate #Juneteenth, we also recognize that even 155 years later, Black Americans are still waiting to be treated as equals. It’s time to fulfill the promise: https://t.co/jfwQYhEpv6.@WoodDro52 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/m8yq6X55wC
