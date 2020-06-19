Professional athletes and sports franchises take to social media to celebrate Juneteenth

Friday marks the Juneteenth holiday, a day that is widely celebrated in black communities across the United States.

It marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day African American slaves were officially freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.

Dozens of professional athletes, sports organizations and leagues took to social media on Friday to celebrate and bring attention to the annual celebration, beginning with the NBA.

The league posted an entire thread on the origins of Juneteenth.

The NFL announced Friday morning that it would close its league offices in an effort to recognize the holiday.

The MLB, NHL, MLS and WNBA are among other professional sports leagues that honored Juneteenth on Twitter.

Nearly all teams across the major American professional sports leagues posted a Juneteenth message on their social media accounts, beginning with the Washington Wizards, who marched through the city on Friday.

https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1274021465160065025

NBA teams

Miami Heat

https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT/status/1273978763525709824

Utah Jazz

Orlando Magic

https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic/status/1273979168167014400

Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Clippers

https://twitter.com/LAClippers/status/1273771809553309696

NFL teams

Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos

Several current and former athletes also expressed their appreciation of the Juneteenth holiday, including the legendary Bill Russell.

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook – formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder – will host a Tulsa Block Party nationwide livecast on Saturday in honor of the holiday and to discuss issues pertinent to the black community.

OKC point guard and president of the National Basketball Players Association Chris Paul

Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson

New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York

NFLPA

