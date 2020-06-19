Friday marks the Juneteenth holiday, a day that is widely celebrated in black communities across the United States.

It marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day African American slaves were officially freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.

Dozens of professional athletes, sports organizations and leagues took to social media on Friday to celebrate and bring attention to the annual celebration, beginning with the NBA.

Article continues below ...

Join the NBA family in honoring #Juneteenth, the oldest national holiday commemorating emancipation from slavery in the United States. pic.twitter.com/eXWjm5Ssh3 — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2020

The league posted an entire thread on the origins of Juneteenth.

The NFL announced Friday morning that it would close its league offices in an effort to recognize the holiday.

The NFL will observe Juneteenth as a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed today: https://t.co/AoJSocoYDQ pic.twitter.com/BEkSrMXeHy — NFL (@NFL) June 19, 2020

The MLB, NHL, MLS and WNBA are among other professional sports leagues that honored Juneteenth on Twitter.

In celebration of #Juneteenth, Major League Baseball will be commemorating the day with activities aimed to continue the conversation about social justice. https://t.co/GQrFObW8ig pic.twitter.com/lPSf2v6eX3 — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2020

This #Juneteenth, we celebrate the Coloured Hockey League. Founded in Nova Scotia in 1895, the league was formed by the sons and grandsons of escaped slaves, whose innovations helped create hockey as we know it today. pic.twitter.com/tBmoSoxrNB — NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2020

Juneteenth is a day of remembrance that marks the official end of slavery in America. Juneteenth reminds us to celebrate African American progress and that the fight for justice & equality continues every day. #MLSisBlack pic.twitter.com/ahYXXOjDZO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 19, 2020

Today the WNBA commemorates #Juneteenth. 155 years after emancipation, we must still fight the racial injustices that steal freedom. pic.twitter.com/WcGB6SoPa8 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 19, 2020

Nearly all teams across the major American professional sports leagues posted a Juneteenth message on their social media accounts, beginning with the Washington Wizards, who marched through the city on Friday.

https://twitter.com/WashWizards/status/1274021465160065025

NBA teams

Miami Heat

https://twitter.com/MiamiHEAT/status/1273978763525709824

Utah Jazz

Freedom Day is a day of celebration, rejoicing and a reflection on the work that still needs to be done. Happy #Juneteenth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ZlDycLoAJ — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 19, 2020

Orlando Magic

https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic/status/1273979168167014400

Boston Celtics

Today we celebrate the end of slavery 155 years ago with #Juneteenth As we continue to reflect and educate ourselves, we invite you to join us. pic.twitter.com/6cAofNSjD8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers

https://twitter.com/LAClippers/status/1273771809553309696

NFL teams

Chicago Bears

1900 RTs = a $19,000 donation to the @DuSableMuseum of African American History. In honor of #Juneteenth, help us promote a better understanding and appreciation of the achievements, contributions and experiences of the Black community.

Learn more: https://t.co/IhT3mhwMGM pic.twitter.com/o4IONBkjGG — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 19, 2020

Los Angeles Rams

Listen. Learn. Celebrate. In honor of #Juneteenth, we stand in solidarity with the Black community and the fight against social injustice. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tWc7HuZBSZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) June 19, 2020

Miami Dolphins

"I feel like the change that can possibly happen with more people talking about it, having these type of conversations, will create more opportunities."@_thedreamishere, @AdrianColbert27 and @josh3rosen discuss #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/TqmrsiMBk4 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 19, 2020

Denver Broncos

We join the players in our commitment to change: Today. Tomorrow. Every day.#Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/HadbxQBR5U — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 19, 2020

Several current and former athletes also expressed their appreciation of the Juneteenth holiday, including the legendary Bill Russell.

Thank you for the honor. I am so very proud of the fact that I was the first African-American coach in any major sport. @nba https://t.co/lAY6ttukkZ — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 19, 2020

Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook – formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder – will host a Tulsa Block Party nationwide livecast on Saturday in honor of the holiday and to discuss issues pertinent to the black community.

OKC point guard and president of the National Basketball Players Association Chris Paul

Seattle Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson

Juneteenth. The ending of slavery. A day to celebrate freedom. A time to educate and celebrate Black Culture. pic.twitter.com/4Sds5RoLPB — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 19, 2020

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson

Two and a half years following Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation on June 19, 1865 Galveston, Texas was the last to receive the news that all enslaved people were free. Juneteenth today celebrates freedom, achievement, education, and self-advancement in the Black community. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 19, 2020

New Jersey Devils star P.K. Subban

On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas were free- two and a half years after slavery was abolished in the United States. On Juneteenth, we celebrate Black liberation. #Juneteenth ✊🏿🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/26jx5fdDfx — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) June 19, 2020

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York

Proud to learn & help coordinate educational opportunities for our employees on a very important holiday #JUNETEENTH2020 https://t.co/yibyIjApNk — Jed York (@JedYork) June 19, 2020

NFLPA

As we take today to celebrate #Juneteenth, we also recognize that even 155 years later, Black Americans are still waiting to be treated as equals. It’s time to fulfill the promise: https://t.co/jfwQYhEpv6.@WoodDro52 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/m8yq6X55wC — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 19, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates.