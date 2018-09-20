Giants-Texans Capsule

N.Y. GIANTS (0-2) at HOUSTON (0-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Texans by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York 0-2, Houston 0-2

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 3-1

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Texans 30-17, Sept. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK – Giants lost to Cowboys 20-13; Texans lost to Titans 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 29, Texans No. 28

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (24).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (1), PASS (21).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (21), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants have won last three meetings. … QB Eli Manning is 3-0 with 710 yards, six TDs and three interceptions against Texans. … Rookie RB Saquon Barkley had franchise-record 14 receptions last week. … WR Odell Beckham has 98 receptions for 1,556 yards and 11 TDs in 13 career games against AFC. … TE Evan Engram had seven receptions for 67 yards and TD vs. Dallas. … S Landon Collins has two interceptions and fumble recovery combined in last four outings against AFC. … LB Alec Ogletree has 17 tackles, forced fumble and 98-yard interception return for touchdown in two games against Houston while with Rams. … CB Janoris Jenkins has forced fumble and two interception returns for TDs in last four road games. … DT Damon Harrison had career-high 12 tackles in last meeting against Houston while playing for Jets. … Houston QB Deshaun Watson threw for 310 yards with two TDs and one interception last week. He’s thrown for 12 touchdowns and two interceptions in three career starts at home. … RB Lamar Miller ranks fourth in NFL with 166 yards rushing. … WR DeAndre Hopkins had 110 yards receiving and touchdown last week. He had six catches for 116 yards in last meeting with Giants. … DE J.J. Watt had two tackles for losses and forced fumble last week. Watt had seven tackles, including two for losses, and sack in last game against Giants. … CB Johnathan Joseph has 169 passes defended since 2006, most in that span among active players. … CB Kareem Jackson moved to safety in offseason and started there in Week 1, but moved back to cornerback last week after injury to Kevin Johnson. … OLB Whitney Mercilus has 4 1/2 sacks in last four games against NFC. … DE Jadeveon Clowney, who sat out last week with elbow injury, has 17 tackles for losses and six sacks in last seven games against NFC. … Fantasy tip: Houston WR Will Fuller had eight receptions for 113 yards and TD last week and has five touchdown catches in last six games at home.