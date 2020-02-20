For the first time in a long time, Drew Brees has everything Tom Brady wants

With one of the biggest free-agencies of the decade fast approaching, the hottest story for weeks has been what will become of a few all-time greats – specifically, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

On Tuesday, Brees took his name off the free agency board.

By returning to the Saints, Brees will make NFL history, joining the aforementioned Brady in the longevity record books.

However, records are about all Brees and Brady have in common at this point. Despite Brady’s GOAT status, Brees had a pretty impressive 2019 and 2020 will probably be much of the same.

At this point, many think he’s more valuable than Brady, and that’s because Brees is surrounded with everything he needs to be successful – and much of what Brady wishes he had.

Drew had a heck of a 2019.

Brees – who has completed the most passes, thrown for the most yards and thrown for the most touchdowns in NFL history – missed five games last season but still out-performed Brady and others.

He threw for three more touchdowns than Brady, threw four less interceptions, completed a higher percentage of his passes, threw for more yards per game, and had a higher quarterback rating and QBR.

Needless to say, his teammates are excited to have their record-breaking QB back in the fold, after Brees seemed to be flirting with retirement.

But let’s talk about teammates.

The Saints offense is loaded. It boasts Michael Thomas, who led the NFL in receiving yards and set the record for most receptions in a single-season.

There’s also running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook at Brees’ disposal.

Seriously, look at some of these plays.

Brady would do anything to have those weapons, not only because it would bring him closer to winning his seventh ring, but because it would help him keep pace with Brees in another duel.

Things are up for grabs, sure.

But Brees is going to grab them.

Brees also seems to have the advantage at coach – not in terms of X’s and O’s, but in terms of ‘xoxo.’

New Orleans coach Sean Payton adores his franchise quarterback.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn’t shown the same love to Brady in recent years, mainly through his construction of the New England roster.

It seems that Brady’s only chance to be successful is to ditch his longtime home and join a team with weapons already in place.

Now, back to Brees. Even though he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down at age 41, Brady didn’t seem to be slowing down at 41 either.

However, last season, Brady looked his age (42) and left much to be desired. His passer rating (88.0) was the lowest its been since 2013, and his 253.6 passing yards per game were his lowest since 2010.

The Patriots also failed to reach the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2010, after winning the Super Bowl in 2019.

Brees – winner of only one Super Bowl –might enter fumes territory quicker than we expect, but he hasn’t just yet.

Brady, on the other hand, might already be there.

For the first time in a long time, the GOAT is looking up at the competition.