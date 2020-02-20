Grab your cart and let’s go quarterback shopping!

With one of the biggest free-agencies of the decade fast approaching, the hottest story for weeks has been what will become of a few all-time greats – specifically, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

On Tuesday, Brees took his name off the free agency board.

Disregard the mountain. Focus on the caption.

By returning to the Saints, Brees will make NFL history, joining the aforementioned Brady in the longevity record books.

.@drewbrees announced he will return for the 2020 season. Brees (@Saints & @Chargers) will join @TomBrady (@Patriots) as the only QBs to play 20+ seasons for 2 or fewer franchises in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/H5HUd5cXSA — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 19, 2020

However, records are about all Brees and Brady have in common at this point. Despite Brady’s GOAT status, Brees had a pretty impressive 2019 and 2020 will probably be much of the same.

At this point, many think he’s more valuable than Brady, and that’s because Brees is surrounded with everything he needs to be successful – and much of what Brady wishes he had.

Drew had a heck of a 2019.

Brees – who has completed the most passes, thrown for the most yards and thrown for the most touchdowns in NFL history – missed five games last season but still out-performed Brady and others.

"Drew Brees has a lot left. He had a phenomenal year — 74% completion, which led the NFL, 271 yards a game, 27 TDs, 4 INTs. … The Saints are still a Super Bowl contender. Drew Brees absolutely made the right decision." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/dyrbilEdqg — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2020

He threw for three more touchdowns than Brady, threw four less interceptions, completed a higher percentage of his passes, threw for more yards per game, and had a higher quarterback rating and QBR.

Needless to say, his teammates are excited to have their record-breaking QB back in the fold, after Brees seemed to be flirting with retirement.

Erase Drew Brees please 🙂 https://t.co/2rgvYDe2N4 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 18, 2020

But let’s talk about teammates.

The Saints offense is loaded. It boasts Michael Thomas, who led the NFL in receiving yards and set the record for most receptions in a single-season.

There’s also running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook at Brees’ disposal.

.@OScandrick believes Drew Brees is still the Saints best option at QB "His body of work speaks for itself… They got all these shiny weapons. They got Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook & then they got Mike Thomas. And they didn't get Mikey all that money to experiment with a new QB." pic.twitter.com/EpR3hWQUcm — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) February 18, 2020

Seriously, look at some of these plays.

The @Saints BEST offensive plays from this past season! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/AMz0GjNOgZ — NFL (@NFL) February 18, 2020

Brady would do anything to have those weapons, not only because it would bring him closer to winning his seventh ring, but because it would help him keep pace with Brees in another duel.

If Drew Brees would have retired, it would have almost guaranteed Tom Brady as the all-time NFL leader in both career TDs and passing yards. Now it’s again up for grabs for another year. Passing yards:

Drew Brees 77,416

Tom Brady 74,571 TDs:

Drew Brees 547

Tom Brady 541 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 18, 2020

Things are up for grabs, sure.

But Brees is going to grab them.

Brees also seems to have the advantage at coach – not in terms of X’s and O’s, but in terms of ‘xoxo.’

New Orleans coach Sean Payton adores his franchise quarterback.

“The decision starts with where Drew is at."@Saints HC Sean Payton on where his team’s QB role stands 👇 📺: #SBLive on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/Q4UjRb9wWR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2020

Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn’t shown the same love to Brady in recent years, mainly through his construction of the New England roster.

It was shameful how sorry the supporting cast Bill Belichick gave The Greatest Quarterback Ever this season. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 5, 2020

It seems that Brady’s only chance to be successful is to ditch his longtime home and join a team with weapons already in place.

Imagine what Tom Brady, who grew up a 49ers fan, could've done with that smash-mouth 49ers line and running game, all those neglected 49ers weapons (Kittle, Emanuel, Deebo) and that 49ers' pass rush & secondary. And Belichick wanted to replace Brady with Jimmy G. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 20, 2020

Now, back to Brees. Even though he doesn’t show any signs of slowing down at age 41, Brady didn’t seem to be slowing down at 41 either.

However, last season, Brady looked his age (42) and left much to be desired. His passer rating (88.0) was the lowest its been since 2013, and his 253.6 passing yards per game were his lowest since 2010.

"Teams have to be wary of Brady's age. He'll be 43 — and when you fall off, you fall off quickly. Peyton had 39 TDs, 4,700 yards one year. The next year, 9 TDs, 7 INTs. They went on to win the Super Bowl but it wasn't b/c of Peyton. Maybe Brady is already there."—@Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/sGURgsGOVl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 20, 2020

The Patriots also failed to reach the AFC Championship game for the first time since 2010, after winning the Super Bowl in 2019.

"Drew Brees is more valuable moving forward because I believe he has more in the tank — Tom Brady is on fumes. If I'm him, the next gas station, I'm not passing it… Don't you pass that gas station Tom!"@ShannonSharpe on Drew Brees vs Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/LSpeA27jm5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 19, 2020

Brees – winner of only one Super Bowl –might enter fumes territory quicker than we expect, but he hasn’t just yet.

Brady, on the other hand, might already be there.

For the first time in a long time, the GOAT is looking up at the competition.