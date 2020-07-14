Just eight days after signing franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the richest contract in North American sports history, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t done dealing, locking in their defensive franchise star Chris Jones on Tuesday.

#Chiefs reach agreement with DT Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million deal – per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/808aCyZBJR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 14, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared the particulars of the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

More contract details for Chris Jones: *$37 million is due at signing. *$60 million is guaranteed for injury. *It's a four-year, $80 million deal, with $5 million in incentives, making value of contract up to $85 million. https://t.co/gDh7JtAzRg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020

Jones is now in the top three in terms of annual salary when it comes to defensive lineman in the NFL, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams‘ Aaron Donald ($22.5 million) and the Indianapolis Colts‘ DeForest Buckner ($21 million).

Outside of Jones himself, there looks to be no Chief more excited about his signing than Mahomes.

In fact, Mahomes thinks that with the signing, Kansas City’s second consecutive Super Bowl victory just became even more likely.

And yall thought we couldn’t… 😂😂😂 nvm #RunItBack — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2020

Jones was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. Since entering the league, he’s started 41 of a possible 61 games for Kansas City, and 2018 served as his breakout season.

He started in 11 of 16 games and recorded a sack in 11 consecutive weeks, and NFL record. He finished the season with 15.5 sacks, third most in the NFL behind Donald (20.5) and the Houston Texans‘ J.J. Watt (16.0).

Most Sacks in the NFL since 2016

(Among Defensive Tackles) 1. Aaron Donald 52

2. Chris Jones 33

3. Geno Atkins 32.5

4. DeForest Buckner 28.5

5. Fletcher Cox 26 pic.twitter.com/Ly28T83upK — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 14, 2020

Jones was named Second Team All-Pro after the 2018 season, and he followed that campaign up with his first Pro Bowl selection at the conclusion of the 2019 season, the same season the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Jones accounted for 9 sacks in 13 regular season games, and he had 3 pass deflections in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers in February of this year.

From NFL Now: How do you do a big-money deal in a pandemic? DT Chris Jones took no signing bonus and will make roughly the same in 2020 as he would've on the tag. The #Chiefs gave him a lot more guaranteed money. Smart work on both sides. pic.twitter.com/FhN0RjaHlK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 14, 2020

Prior to Mahomes and Jones officially being in the fold long-term, the Chiefs were favored to repeat as Super Bowl champions, according to FOX Bet.

Now, the odds just seem to be even more in their favor, with their returning championship core intact.

Patrick Mahomes 10-year extension: ✅

Chris Jones 4-year contract: ✅

20 of 22 Super Bowl starters returning: ✅

Entire coaching staff intact: ✅

5 of top 6 rushers, 8 of 9 top receivers, 6 of top 7 OL return AND Clyde Edwards-Helaire: ✅#Chiefs — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 14, 2020

We’ll see if anyone can knock Mahomes, Jones and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom off the throne come this fall.