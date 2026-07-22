Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Details, Visuals For New Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs won't have a new stadium until 2031, but we now have a glimpse of what their soon-to-be home base will look like.

"Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a press release Wednesday. "From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that.

A rendering of the Chiefs' new stadium. (Photo courtesy of the Chiefs and MANICA.)

"It’s spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom. While we’re still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and the whole building will be built for noise."

The perks of the new stadium, according to the Chiefs' press release, include an enclosed roof over the stadium with translucent ETFE panels and over 20,000 parking spots in what's a roughly $3 billion investment. The seats and exterior of the dome will be arranged to make the outside of the stadium look like Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' current home.

Meanwhile, the new stadium, which is being built in Wyandotte County, Kansas, will have a Lamar Hunt statue (Hunt founded the franchise) in a plaza outside the venue, a Chiefs Hall of Fame double in size compared to its current one and a team store roughly four times larger than its current one.

The Chiefs designated MANICA as the lead design architect, HNTB as the architect of record and CAA ICON as owner's representative.

"We’re proud to name MANICA as our lead design architect and HNTB as the architect of record for this transformational stadium undertaking which will come to life over the next five years," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in the release. "We are incredibly fortunate that Kansas City is home to world-class sports and entertainment design talent, and that has been on full display throughout this process. David [Manica] and the MANICA team stood out throughout a rigorous months-long process, honoring and embracing our history while presenting a bold and dynamic vision for the future.

"We look forward to working alongside both firms to refine these plans and deliver the premier sports and entertainment venue not only in the Midwest, but in the world."

Arrowhead Stadium was the host for several 2026 World Cup games this summer, and the Chiefs have called Arrowhead Stadium home since 1972, which was preceded by nine seasons at Kansas City Municipal Stadium (1963-71) and three seasons at the Cotton Bowl (1960-62) — when the franchise was the Dallas Texans.

The new stadium doesn't yet have a name.

Here are some more renderings of the Chiefs' new stadium.

A rendering of the Chiefs' new stadium. (Photo courtesy of the Chiefs and MANICA.)

A rendering of the Chiefs' new stadium. (Photo courtesy of the Chiefs and MANICA.)

A rendering of the Chiefs' new stadium. (Photo courtesy of the Chiefs and MANICA.)

A rendering of the Chiefs' new stadium. (Photo courtesy of the Chiefs and MANICA.)