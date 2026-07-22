Former Commanders, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel: 'I Got 3-4 Good Years Left'

What's going on with Deebo Samuel?

The 30-year-old wide receiver and 2021 All-Pro is among the best remaining players on the NFL free agent market, but the ex-Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers receiver has no intention of hanging up his cleats anytime soon.

"Going on Year 8 … [I] still feel like I got a lot, at least like three, four good years left," Samuel said in a recent video posted to his YouTube page. "It's kind of been tough, not even going to lie to you. All the free agency stuff going on, waking up in the morning, looking at your phone, seeing if your agent hit you and was like, 'This team is interested,' or things along those lines. And it's been kind of like a roller coaster. [I've] been through a lot, not just ball.

"With me and how I play this game, it's just like, no matter what I'm going through, no matter what I'm doing, if I'm able to perform, I'm going to go out there and put it on the line for my team."

Following six seasons with the 49ers (2019-24), San Francisco traded Samuel to Washington, which was coming off a 2024 campaign that saw it reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 — when it won Super Bowl XXV — and saw quarterback Jayden Daniels win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

All that said, the Commanders went on to have a 5-12 season in 2025, with Daniels playing in just seven games due to knee, hamstring and elbow injuries, respectively. Across 16 games, Samuel totaled 72 receptions for 727 yards (10.1 yards per reception) and five touchdowns. All three totals led the Commanders, with Samuel also rushing for 75 yards and one score.

"Some people ask like, 'Are you ready to hang it up?' And I'm like, nah, everything's got timing," Samuel said. "So, I promise you, when the time comes, it's going to come. And I'm overly prepared, overly ready for the moment. And whenever that right opportunity shows up, we here first, man. I'm ready to rock out."

Since Samuel's 2021 All-Pro campaign, which saw him average an NFL-high 18.2 yards per reception and log 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, the veteran has averaged 59.8 receptions for 730.3 yards and 4.3 touchdowns per season from 2022-25, while rushing for 167.0 yards per year.