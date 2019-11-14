Bills-Dolphins Capsule Preview

BUFFALO (6-3) at MIAMI (2-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bills by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Buffalo 6-3, Miami 2-7

SERIES RECORD — Dolphins lead 60-46-1

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Dolphins 31-21 on Oct. 20

LAST WEEK — Bills lost at Browns 19-16; Dolphins won at Colts 16-12

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bills No. 11, Dolphins No. 28

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (12), PASS (24).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (21), PASS (3).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (32), PASS (29).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (30), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills allowed season-worst 381 yards in previous meeting with Miami. … Dolphins have reached the 100-yard rushing mark only once this season — against Bills — and they’re on pace to set teams records for fewest yards rushing and lowest per-carry average. … With win, Bills would have their best 10-game record since 1999. … Bills ranked 10th in yards after six weeks and now rank 23rd. They ranked seventh in rushing defense after six weeks and now rank 21st. … Bills’ six wins have come against teams with a combined record of 12-44. … In past three games Bills have just one takeaway, a forced fumble on a punt return. … Josh Allen has thrown 130 consecutive passes without an interception. … Allen is 7-0 when attempting 29 or fewer passes in games he started and finished. … Former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips leads Bills with six sacks, more than doubling his career total. … Bills’ Stephen Hauschka has missed six consecutive attempts of 49 yards or longer going back to last season. … A month into season, the Dolphins ranked last in league in points allowed (41 per game) and yards allowed (472). In past five weeks, Miami ranks 15th in scoring defense (21) and 14th in yards allowed (326). … Dolphins are tied for last in turnover differential at minus-12 but have been in the plus column past two games. … Dolphins have been outscored by 149 points, worst in NFL. They’ve been outscored 63-3 in third quarter. … Ryan Fitzpatrick ranks 32nd in passer rating at 77.5. … Kalen Ballage had career-high 20 carries at Indy but is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry this year. … Steven Parker and Nik Needham each had first career interception last week. … Dolphins have held opponents under 400 yards for six consecutive games. … Fantasy tip: DeVante Parker could get a lot of targets Sunday. He has become Dolphins’ No. 1 receiver, and they’ll likely throw often against Bills.