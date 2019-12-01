AP Source: Rookie QB Drew Lock starting for Broncos

DENVER (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that rookie quarterback Drew Lock will get his first start Sunday when the Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t plan to announce the starters until pre-game introductions, said the Broncos (3-8) didn’t choose their starter earlier so as to give Lock any possible advantage in his NFL debut.

On Friday, coach Vic Fangio would only say that Lock would be activated Saturday and suit up Sunday for the game against the Chargers (4-7).

Lock replaces Brandon Allen, who went 1-2 after Joe Flacco landed on IR with a neck injury at midseason.

Lock spent the first three months on IR after injuring his right thumb in the preseason. He returned to practice Nov. 17 but only began taking the bulk of the snaps with the starters on Wednesday.

Among the players working out three hours before kickoff was linebacker Von Miller, who injured his right knee at Buffalo last week and his 95-game starting streak is in danger. He hasn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014.