A Deep Dive Into The Historic 2026 Patriots' Super Bowl Run

A year after going 4-13 in back-to-back seasons, the New England Patriots have made the Super Bowl.

Head coach Mike Vrabel is the eighth coach in NFL history to make the Super Bowl in his first year with a team, and is also the fifth coach ever to take a team to the Super Bowl as a head coach after playing for that same team. Additionally, Drake Maye is now the youngest quarterback (23 years old) to reach the Super Bowl since Dan Marino in 1984.

FOX Sports Research further dove into just how historic this Super Bowl run has been. Let's take a look:

1. The Patriots join the 49ers as the only other franchise to reach the Super Bowl with multiple first or second year quarterbacks.

2. The 2025 Patriots are the second team to make the Super Bowl after playing three playoff games and allowing 26 or fewer total points (2000 Ravens).

3. The Patriots have allowed 26 points across three playoff games to reach the Super Bowl; the only team to allow fewer points over three playoff games before a Super Bowl appearance was the 2000 Ravens (allowed 16 points).

4. Maye is the youngest quarterback to reach the Super Bowl since the 1984 season (Dan Marino), and the second-youngest ever; he is one win away from becoming the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl in NFL history.

5. Maye joins Tom Brady as the only other quarterback in Patriots franchise history to lead their team to the Super Bowl in either of their first two seasons.

6. Maye is the fourth quarterback since 2000 to win each of his first three career playoff starts.

Drake "Drake Maye" Maye is hoping to complete a miracle season for the Patriots in his sophomore season. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

7. Maye is the first quarterback to defeat three top-five defenses in a single postseason (Chargers, Texans, Broncos).

8. Maye is the first quarterback to win a road start in a Conference Championship game before his 24th birthday since Ben Roethlisberger in 2005.

9. Vrabel ties George Seifert for the most wins in NFL history by a head coach in their first season with a team, including playoffs.

10. Vrabel is the first person to start in a Conference Championship win as a player and win a Conference Championship as a coach for the same franchise.

11. Vrabel is the eighth coach to make the Super Bowl in his first season coaching a team (Don McCafferty, Red Miller, George Seifert, Bill Callahan, Jon Gruden, Jim Caldwell, Gary Kubiak).

12. Vrabel is the fifth coach in NFL history to take a team to the Super Bowl as a head coach after playing for that same team (Tom Flores, Mike Ditka, Gary Kubiak, Doug Pederson).