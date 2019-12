1. Cincinnati Bengals — Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2019 season stats: 16.5 sacks, 38 total tackles, 7 forced fumbles

The question on everyone's mind: Do the Bengals —or whoever ends up with the first overall pick — draft Ohio-born quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman frontrunner who's starred this year at LSU, or an utterly dominant defensive end and worry about a quarterback later? (And by later, I mean Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence next year.)

With questions about the quarterbacks and none about the Buckeyes' absolute game-changer, give me Chase Young at No. 1.

2. New York Giants — Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Giants guards have played well this season, while their tackles have not. Daniel Jones is the sixth most sacked QB in the NFL and leads quarterbacks in lost fumbles with 10.

Thomas only turns 21 next month — and at 6-5, 320 pounds, he’s a perfect fit to protect Jones.

3. Washington Redskins — Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

2019 season stats: 71 receptions, 959 receiving yards, 9 receiving TDs

The Redskins are 29th in the NFL this season explosive pass rate, a statistic that measures their big play capability, and after a huge win with pick Terry McLaurin in the third round last year, Jeudy is the perfect complement for the rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

4. Miami Dolphins — Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2019 season stats: 71.4% completion percentage, 2,840 yards passing, 33 passing TDs

The Tua vs. Burrow debate is an interesting one. Tagovailoa was a 5-star recruit who everyone wanted, and then delivered in the title game vs. Georgia as a true freshman, followed by two monster seasons. Burrow was a 3-star recruit who could never win the starting job at Ohio State, has put together a dazzling 15-game stretch at LSU, and turns 23 next week. He’s probably not a 1-year wonder, but it’s a question NFL front offices will have to get their arms around.

This has to be one of the craziest stats of 2019: The Dolphins roster right now is 42% undrafted players! There’s been a massive talent drain in Miami. There will be talk of drafting everything but a quarterback to tank for Trevor Lawrence, but I'm sorry, folks — that’s just not how teams operate.

Again, i think Tua is the better prospect, so I'm taking him over Burrow as the No. 1 QB on my board.