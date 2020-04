Thirty-two NFL teams will be part of the most memorable draft in NFL history this week. COVID-19 has forced much of America into a national quarantine, which has disrupted the draft process to the point that many teams are flying blind. This has led to an information void, and as a result, the draft figures to be extremely unpredictable.

Fortunately, we've got you covered. In advance of the draft kicking off on Thursday, we’ve laid out multiple scenarios for each team based on their needs, zeroing in on the context of each team's draft decisions.

Here, then, are the best case scenarios for each and every NFL team in the 2020 Draft, in alphabetical order.