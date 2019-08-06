Monique Carter hits game-winning half court shot on first day of Jr NBA Championships
Video Details
Monique Carter hits an improbable game winner from half court to lead her team to victory in the first game of the Jr NBA World Championships.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618