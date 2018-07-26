How Jay Tatum’s dedication impressed childhood idol Kobe Bryant | THE SIDELINES WITH EVAN DANIELS
Video Details
NBA skills coach Drew Hanlen sits down with Evan Daniels to discuss Jayson Tatum’s early days training as teen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices