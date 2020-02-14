The highlight of Zion Williamson’s week wasn’t his performance on Thursday night.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson on his meeting with President Barack Obama: “He said I was playing great. I kind of zoned out after that. That’s all I needed to hear, to be honest.” pic.twitter.com/EbJMGrw3K0 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 14, 2020

But for the rest of us, the highlight of our week might be these highlights:

In his first ten NBA games, Zion has dominated the competition.

Like Russell Wilson, Zion Williamson's self awareness will help take him to the next level. @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/e2BuXnCX5S — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 14, 2020

And it’s really been remarkable to see.

22+ PPG on 50% shooting in 1st 10 career games (last 36 seasons): Zion (2019-20): 22.1 PPG | 57.6 FG %

Shaq (1992-93): 23.8 PPG | 55.7 FG%

Jordan (1984-85): 27.3 PPG | 51.2 FG% "The only precedent is Shaq & Jordan. The 58% is unbelievable. This will keep up." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/IXAnrl0GTc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 14, 2020

He’s essentially become a 6-foot-6 version of Shaquille O’Neal.

"In the last 30 years, 2 other No. 1 picks scored 200 points in 10 games: Shaq and Allen Iverson. Zion Williamson has now joined them. This dude is unbelievable." — @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/D4tKdE0Ihl — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 14, 2020

The interesting part of that stat is that if a young Shaq were in the NBA today, he would be – far and away – the best player.

So, while small ball continues to take over the league, does it mean mini-Shaq is on his way to being the most unstoppable force in the league?

"Some things in sports make perfect sense. Randy Moss' rookie yr he walked into pro football & gave you 1,300 yds, 17 TDs. Zion walks into the NBA, as strong as the strongest, can jump higher than the highest, is damn near as fast as the fastest. That translates."—@getnickwright pic.twitter.com/FeAqE4tOq5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 14, 2020

Quite possibly. And if you really think about it, how many players today would you take over Zion for the next ten years?

The only answer we can think of is, maybe a few?

Now, we know it’s only been ten games.

But during those ten games, he’s propelled himself into some remarkable company.

Zion Williamson is the first rookie in 35 years to record eight 20-point games in the first 10 games of his career. Who was that rookie? Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/PQMB0Nwina — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2020

Literally, he is aligning himself with the best of the best.

And it’s not like Zion has just been picking on little guys.

"I am blown away with Zion. … When I saw Zion going through the chest of Steven Adams I was blown away. He's scoring over you. He's got one of the quickest first steps I've ever seen." — @TheRyanHollins pic.twitter.com/mF0nmiahZq — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 14, 2020

Steven Adams is no little guy.

Also, he’s kind of scary.

Think Zion cared?

Has another human being ever moved Steven Adams this easily? Zion's strength is out of this world. And he's still 19. pic.twitter.com/vkIrZ4Pckb — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 14, 2020

If you guessed ‘no,’ you were correct.

So…players you would definitively take over Zion for the next decade: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Other names in the mix: Pascal Siakam? Trae Young? Ben Simmons? Devin Booker? Jayson Tatum?

We’re unsure, too!

What we do know, however, is none of those players have had the impact at the top of their careers that Zion is having, and he’s doing it in ways we’ve never seen before.

"Zion Williamson is Lamar Jackson-ing the NBA — people are having trouble adjusting. He's just too quick and athletic for big guys and too strong for anybody his size." — @GottliebShow pic.twitter.com/y3goVIG03Q — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 14, 2020

Yes, he is like Lamar Jackson. And if he continues on Jackson’s path, maybe he’ll earn some hardware sooner rather than later.

"Zion does not yet need to expand his game to be an All-Star. If Zion wants to be an MVP, which he will be, he has to expand his game. But he can be 23 points a night without ever improving, as long as the athleticism maintains." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/c6kzl7NShj — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 14, 2020

Really quickly, let’s look at some stats.

In ten games, Zion has yet to shoot 20 times in a single game and has only played over 30 minutes on three occasions.

That 22.1 points – on 58 percent shooting – along with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game is happening in only 27 minutes per game.

He is +74 while on the floor in those ten games and has only had a negative +/- in two games.

And if Zion qualified – he hasn’t played enough quite yet – his PER of 25.48 would rank seventh in the NBA, ahead of LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Nikola Jokic and others.

He’s already dunking on the competition – literally and figuratively.

How you gonna forget to guard ZION 🤯 @Zionwilliamson pic.twitter.com/XWEwtZivHN — Overtime (@overtime) February 12, 2020

The future is bright, young Zion. Enjoy the Rising Stars Game tonight.

Next All-Star Weekend, you’ll be playing on Sunday.