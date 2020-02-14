Zion Williamson is mini-Shaq and the NBA will have to deal with it

The highlight of Zion Williamson’s week wasn’t his performance on Thursday night.

But for the rest of us, the highlight of our week might be these highlights:

In his first ten NBA games, Zion has dominated the competition.

And it’s really been remarkable to see.

He’s essentially become a 6-foot-6 version of Shaquille O’Neal.

The interesting part of that stat is that if a young Shaq were in the NBA today, he would be – far and away – the best player.

So, while small ball continues to take over the league, does it mean mini-Shaq is on his way to being the most unstoppable force in the league?

Quite possibly. And if you really think about it, how many players today would you take over Zion for the next ten years?

The only answer we can think of is, maybe a few?

Now, we know it’s only been ten games.

But during those ten games, he’s propelled himself into some remarkable company.

Literally, he is aligning himself with the best of the best.

And it’s not like Zion has just been picking on little guys.

Steven Adams is no little guy.

Also, he’s kind of scary.

Think Zion cared?

If you guessed ‘no,’ you were correct.

So…players you would definitively take over Zion for the next decade: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.

Other names in the mix: Pascal Siakam? Trae Young? Ben Simmons? Devin Booker? Jayson Tatum?

We’re unsure, too!

What we do know, however, is none of those players have had the impact at the top of their careers that Zion is having, and he’s doing it in ways we’ve never seen before.

Yes, he is like Lamar Jackson. And if he continues on Jackson’s path, maybe he’ll earn some hardware sooner rather than later.

Really quickly, let’s look at some stats.

In ten games, Zion has yet to shoot 20 times in a single game and has only played over 30 minutes on three occasions.

That 22.1 points – on 58 percent shooting – along with 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game is happening in only 27 minutes per game.

He is +74 while on the floor in those ten games and has only had a negative +/- in two games.

And if Zion qualified – he hasn’t played enough quite yet – his PER of 25.48 would rank seventh in the NBA, ahead of LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, Nikola Jokic and others.

He’s already dunking on the competition – literally and figuratively.

The future is bright, young Zion. Enjoy the Rising Stars Game tonight.

Next All-Star Weekend, you’ll be playing on Sunday.