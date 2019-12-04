Western Conference leader Los Angeles and Utah meet

Los Angeles Lakers (17-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-9, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers.

The Jazz have gone 9-5 against Western Conference teams. Utah is 11-6 in games when scoring more than 100 points.

The Lakers have gone 12-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Jazz 95-86 in their last matchup on Oct. 25. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 32 points, and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell has averaged 24.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 22 points and added 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.8 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

James has shot 50.1 percent and is averaging 25.7 points for the Lakers. Danny Green has averaged 3.8 rebounds and added 7.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 114.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Lakers Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder).