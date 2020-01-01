Warriors’ Russell out against Spurs with shoulder injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell will not play against San Antonio on Tuesday night due to a right shoulder injury.

Russell injured the shoulder in a collision with Dallas’ Luka Doncic during the third quarter of the Warriors’ loss Saturday night. A stretcher was brought out as Russell remained on the court for several minutes, but he left the court on his own and later returned to the game.

Russell traveled with the team to San Antonio but has not participated in any drills.

“Not sure how long he’ll be out,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “He had a little neck pain when he woke up (Sunday). So, yesterday when we flew in, he did not practice, and he’ll sit out tonight and we will re-evaluate tomorrow.”

The Warriors are also without starting center Willie Cauley-Stein, who did not travel with the team due to an undisclosed illness.