Trail Blazers host the Raptors in cross-conference game

Toronto Raptors (7-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

Portland and Toronto meet in non-conference action.

Portland finished 53-29 overall a season ago while going 32-9 at home. The Trail Blazers shot 46.7% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Toronto finished 58-24 overall with a 26-15 record on the road a season ago. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.4 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: day to day (back), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb), Serge Ibaka: out (right ankle), OG Anunoby Jr.: out (eye).