Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (33-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (41-15, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Raptors take on Indiana.

The Raptors have gone 29-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 20-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers are 21-15 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 16-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors won the last meeting between these two squads 115-106 on Feb. 7. Serge Ibaka scored 22 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.5 points per game while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc. Fred VanVleet has averaged 16.6 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Doug McDermott leads the Pacers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.5 points per game and shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 20.5 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 56.1 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 117.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.3 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: day to day (illness), Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: day to day (finger), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Pacers: Edmond Sumner: day to day (hip), Victor Oladipo: day to day (back).