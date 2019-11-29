Toronto plays Orlando on 5-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (13-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to keep its 5-game win streak alive when the Raptors take on Orlando.

The Magic are 5-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 3-9 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Raptors are 8-2 against conference opponents. Toronto is eighth in the NBA allowing just 105.1 points and holding opponents to 41.1 percent shooting.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Magic 113-97 in their last matchup on Nov. 20. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points, and Evan Fournier paced Orlando scoring 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Isaac ranks second on the Magic with 7.1 rebounds and averages 13.3 points. Fournier has averaged 19.3 points and totaled 2.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Pascal Siakam has shot 47.8 percent and is averaging 26 points for the Raptors. VanVleet has averaged 7.4 assists and scored 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 102.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 100.4 points, 41 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Nikola Vucevic: out (right ankle), Aaron Gordon: day to day (right ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left hip).

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Dewan Hernandez: out (right thumb), Serge Ibaka: day to day (right ankle), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: out (left thumb).