Toronto hosts Atlanta after Young’s 45-point game

Atlanta Hawks (12-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (32-14, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Toronto Raptors after Trae Young scored 45 points in the Hawks’ 152-133 victory over the Wizards.

The Raptors are 22-7 in conference matchups. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 17.7 fast break points led by Pascal Siakam averaging 4.2.

The Hawks are 6-23 in conference games. Atlanta is 5-22 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two teams 122-117 on Jan. 20. Norman Powell scored 27 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 7.3 assists and scores 20 points per game. Siakam has averaged 15.6 points and 2.4 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 29.5 points per game and shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Patrick McCaw: out (nose).

Hawks: Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: out (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (hand), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).