Toronto faces Indiana on 5-game win streak

Toronto Raptors (21-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (20-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -5.5; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Raptors take on Indiana.

The Pacers are 13-8 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is 11-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Raptors are 14-4 in conference games. Toronto is 19-6 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18 points and 13.4 rebounds for the Pacers. T.J. Warren has averaged 16.9 points and added 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Kyle Lowry has averaged 20.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is shooting 47.2 percent and has averaged 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 106.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: out (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: out (groin).

Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Stanley Johnson: day to day (groin), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).