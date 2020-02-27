Toronto faces conference foe Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (20-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (42-16, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on Charlotte in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Raptors have gone 30-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is 40-9 in games when scoring at least 100 points.

The Hornets are 14-22 in conference matchups. Charlotte has a 14-38 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two squads 112-110 on Jan. 8. Terence Davis scored 23 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is shooting 49.5 percent and averaging 9 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 7.1 rebounds and averages 11.1 points. Devonte’ Graham has averaged 6.7 assists and scored 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 115.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 97.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: day to day (illness), Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Hornets: None listed.