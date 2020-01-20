Top scorers square off in Dallas-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (30-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27-15, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard, meet when Dallas and Los Angeles square off. Doncic is third in the NBA averaging 28.9 points per game and Leonard is eighth in the league averaging 26.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 16-8 in conference games. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 116.7 points and shooting 46.3 percent.

The Clippers are 18-10 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is 21-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 48 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 114-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 26. Leonard led Los Angeles with 28 points, and Doncic led Dallas with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 28.9 points per game while shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc. Dwight Powell is shooting 69.5 percent and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 26.9 points and collecting 7.3 rebounds. Lou Williams has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

Clippers: Maurice Harkless: day to day (back), Paul George: day to day (hamstring).