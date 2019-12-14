Top scorers square off in Atlanta-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (23-3, first in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Trae Young and Anthony Davis, meet when Atlanta and Los Angeles square off. Young is fourth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Davis is fifth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 3-9 at home. Atlanta is 1-10 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are 13-1 on the road. Los Angeles is 14-3 when allowing more than 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 122-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 17. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 33 points, and Young led Atlanta with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Davis leads the Lakers with 9.2 rebounds and averages 27.4 points. James has averaged 27.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 9-1, averaging 116.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 109.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (left ankle), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).