Top scorers meet in Atlanta-Washington matchup

Washington Wizards (15-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (11-35, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Trae Young and Bradley Beal, meet when Atlanta and Washington hit the court. Young is third in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Beal is sixth in the league averaging 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 5-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 2-16 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

The Wizards are 10-17 in Eastern Conference play. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 119.9 points and allowing opponents to shoot 48.8 percent.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won 111-101 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Jordan McRae led Washington with 29 points, and Young led Atlanta with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young has averaged 29.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins is shooting 53.0 percent and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Beal leads the Wizards averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 27.8 points per game. Ish Smith has averaged 5.7 assists and scored 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Chandler Parsons: out (concussion/whiplash), Alex Len: day to day (hip), DeAndre’ Bembry: day to day (hand), Jabari Parker: out (shoulder).

Wizards: Garrison Mathews: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (ankle), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).