Top scorers face off in Los Angeles-Portland matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (8-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-6, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard meet when Los Angeles hosts Portland. Leonard is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game and Lillard is sixth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Clippers are 10-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 9-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-7 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 4-10 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 46.7 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 107-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 7. Leonard led Los Angeles with 27 points, and CJ McCollum led Portland with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 3.8 made 3-pointers and averages 23.4 points while shooting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc. Lou Williams has averaged 21.3 points and totaled 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Lillard is averaging 27.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. McCollum has averaged 3.5 made 3-pointers and scored 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 46 rebounds, 22.7 assists, five steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.5 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).