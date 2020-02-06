The Miami Heat land Andre Iguodala and other NBA trade deadline updates

It’s February, and you know what that means in the NBA. It’s officially trade season.

Every year, the NBA trade deadline presents some form of game-changing move that potentially catapults a team into the running for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Here is up-to-the-minute news about the 2020 NBA trade deadline, which ends on February 6 at noon:

 

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 

The biggest news of the trade deadline is in with Andre Iguodala:

Previously, there was much speculation as to where he would land:

The Lakers are looking to make some moves, that’s for sure:

 

New Orleans looks to be sticking with veteran guard Jrue Holiday:

 

Atlanta is needing to create space on the roster and will waive one of its veterans in Chandler Parsons: 

 

The Warriors have action heading into tonight: 

 

Detroit is looking to move Detroit Pistons:

