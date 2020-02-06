The Miami Heat land Andre Iguodala and other NBA trade deadline updates

It’s February, and you know what that means in the NBA. It’s officially trade season.

Every year, the NBA trade deadline presents some form of game-changing move that potentially catapults a team into the running for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Here is up-to-the-minute news about the 2020 NBA trade deadline, which ends on February 6 at noon:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

The biggest news of the trade deadline is in with Andre Iguodala:

Memphis is finalizing sending Andre Iguodala to Miami, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Iguodala is believed to be prepared to play for the Heat. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Memphis has agreed to a deal to send Andre Iguodala to Miami, league source tells ESPN. Iguodala agreed to trade and has agreed to a two-year, $30M extension with Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Andre Iguodala is taking his talents to South Beach! 😎 The veteran has agreed to a 2-year, $30M extension with the Heat (per @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/rOoCHHu1vu — The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) February 6, 2020

Previously, there was much speculation as to where he would land:

Yahoo Sources. The Los Angeles Lakers have ventured down all avenues — including a last Hail Mary attempt — to seek a path to Andre Iguodala, but it is becoming apparent that Miami has Memphis’ attention right now. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2020

Pat Riley clearly sees an opportunity to make a run with these Heat: Riley has been working to trade for Memphis' Andre Iguodala AND Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari, league sources tell ESPN. Talks are ongoing. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Miami and Memphis are in advanced discussions for Andre Iguodala to land with the Heat, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

The Heat are reportedly looking at trading for both Andre Iguodala and Oklahoma City's Danilo Gallinari.

(via @wojespn) pic.twitter.com/mWacEFz4V9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 6, 2020

The Lakers are looking to make some moves, that’s for sure:

The Lakers inquired about Dennis Schröder as they look to fortify the PG position leading up to the trade deadline, sources told ESPN. The conversation did not go very far, as OKC — currently the No. 7 seed in the West — were not looking to move him without a hefty return. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 5, 2020

Multiple teams are inquiring about the availability of Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2020

New Orleans looks to be sticking with veteran guard Jrue Holiday:

New Orleans continues to be content with Jrue Holiday remaining on roster through Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, league sources tell ESPN. The kind of overwhelming offer it would take to pry Holiday hasn’t surfaced in the marketplace. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

Atlanta is needing to create space on the roster and will waive one of its veterans in Chandler Parsons:

Atlanta is waiving Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1M contract to create roster space to complete four-team trade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2020

The Warriors have action heading into tonight:

I’m hearing Alec Burks has been pulled out of the Warriors lineup tonight and a trade is imminent before the deadline. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 6, 2020

Detroit is looking to move Detroit Pistons:

Detroit's discussions with Phoenix on a Luke Kennard trade have reached an impasse, league sources tell ESPN. Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Stay tuned for more updates!