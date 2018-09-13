The Latest: Celtic Jabari Bird taking time off amid charges

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird says he’s taking some time off as he deals with his health and domestic violence charges involving an alleged assault of his girlfriend.

Bird says in a statement issued Thursday that he’s “taking some time away from the team as I deal with my legal and medical issues.”

He is apologizing to his family, the Celtics, his teammates, fans and the NBA “for the unnecessary distraction that I have caused.”

The 24-year-old player says he doesn’t condone violence against women and hopes eventually to regain the public’s trust.

Bird was ordered held on $50,000 bail Thursday. Prosecutors say he choked his girlfriend, kicked her and prevented her from leaving his apartment before he collapsed in distress.