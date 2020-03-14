The coronavirus outbreak might have put an end to the NBA this season, but Steph Curry has provided enough highlights to last a lifetime.

In honor of the two-time MVP turning 32, here are 32 of his most incredible moments:

1. Remember that time Curry buried the Thunder with an unreal game-winner?

2. This wild circus shot from Curry is one only he could make look this easy:

3. Curry just has a knack for making life hard on the Memphis Grizzlies:

4. With these threes, Curry sends Game 3 of this 2015 first round playoffs series against the New Orleans Pelicans into OT:

5. Curry catches Chris Paul slipping – or, makes Chris Paul slip:

6. Chris Paul stars in another Curry highlight, capped by an improbable three-pointer:

7. Curry once lit up Madison Square Garden – the mecca of basketball – by going for 54:

8. Curry didn’t need a full four quarters to cross the half-century mark on this night:

9. Curry records a then-NBA record 13 made three-pointers against the New Orleans Pelicans:

10. Curry puts up 36 points in Game 7 of the 2016 WCF against OKC, completing the 3-1 comeback for Golden State:

11. A 30-point second half explosion from Curry sends the Warriors past the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the 2019 West semis:

12. With the 2015 NBA Finals tied 2-2, Curry scores 37 in Game 5 to take the series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers:

13. Things get spooky for the Pelicans on Halloween night of 2015, when Curry scores 53 in New Orleans:

14. The Boston Celtics aren’t so lucky when facing the Warriors, falling victim to Curry’s 49-point outburst in 2018:

15. In his debut playoff, Curry dominates the Denver Nuggets, punctuated by a 22-point 3rd quarter in Game 4:

16. Curry drains nine three-pointers in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers:

17. Curry was unreal before the NBA. In the 2008 NCAA Tournament, he introduced himself to the world by scoring 40 points in Round 1:

18. He scores 30 more points against Georgetown in Round 2:

19. Followed by 33 more points against Wisconsin in Round 3:

20. And capped off with 25 points against Kansas in the Elite Eight:

21. Curry is named the first-ever unanimous MVP in 2016. He makes an NBA record 402 threes that season:

22. Curry scores a playoff career-high 47 points in Game 3 of the the 2019 NBA Finals:

23. After spraining his knee in the first round against the Rockets, Curry makes an epic return in round two against Portland in the 2016 NBA playoffs:

24. Three years later, Curry again torched the Blazers, posting a 37-point triple double in Game 4 of the WCF to lead GS to the NBA Finals:

25. Curry dominates the Clippers in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs:

26. En route to his third NBA title, Curry scores 37-points to close out the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cavaliers.

27. Rudy Gobert is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, but he stands no chance against Curry on an island:

28. Curry puts an end to Dallas’ hopes of double overtime:

29. Curry and former teammate Kevin Durant make magic on the floor:

30. Steve Ballmer had to be seeing Curry in his nightmares at this point:

31. Marvin Williams is the latest guest on the Chef Curry Show:

32. And finally, Curry is nothing short of majestic in Orlando in 2016, scoring 51 points:

Happy birthday to the greatest shooter ever.